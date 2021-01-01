TELEPHONE: (337) 893-5631 FAX: (337) 893-9168
From: Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of Lafayette +JDD
RE: Importance of wearing a mask.
Date: July 8, 2020
|
I wish to remind all the Faithful of the Diocese that we are still in Phase II of the guidelines for reopening set forth by the State of Louisiana and the Center for Disease Control. Measures to prevent the spread of the virus remain the same: Good hygiene, especially frequent hand washing, staying home if you experience any symptoms, social distancing of six feet, and wearing a mask when in public gatherings.
When we gather for Mass, Funerals, Weddings etc., we are in a public gathering. While not mandated by the State of Louisiana yet, I join with my fellow Bishops in Louisiana to strongly urge everyone to wear a mask in Church. This is protection for you and those around you.
I therefore appeal to everyone to wear a mask in public including during Church gatherings. All are still dispensed from the obligation of Sunday Mass, but if you attend please wear a mask.
|
“For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who sees the Son and believes in him, may have eternal life, and I shall raise him on the last day.” John 6:40
|
|
WHAT IS PERPETUAL ADORATION?
Perpetual Adoration is a devotion to render Jesus adoration which he is due as our Creator. Time spent before the Most Blessed Sacrament allows one to give thanks and praise to God and offer petitions for the constant help we need. To see Jesus visibly present in the monstrance, exposed under the appearance of the Blessed Eucharist brings one more intimately into his presence. Faithful Adores are needed to sign up for one hour a week, agreeing to never leave Jesus alone.
When [Jesus] returned to his disciples he found them asleep. He said to Peter, “So you could not keep watch with me for one hour? Matthew 26:40
Deadline for CCD registration is August 25, 2021. Registration fee is $35 per child.
