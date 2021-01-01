I wish to remind all the Faithful of the Diocese that we are still in Phase II of the guidelines for reopening set forth by the State of Louisiana and the Center for Disease Control. Measures to prevent the spread of the virus remain the same: Good hygiene, especially frequent hand washing, staying home if you experience any symptoms, social distancing of six feet, and wearing a mask when in public gatherings. When we gather for Mass, Funerals, Weddings etc., we are in a public gathering. While not mandated by the State of Louisiana yet, I join with my fellow Bishops in Louisiana to strongly urge everyone to wear a mask in Church. This is protection for you and those around you. I therefore appeal to everyone to wear a mask in public including during Church gatherings. All are still dispensed from the obligation of Sunday Mass, but if you attend please wear a mask.